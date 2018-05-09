Rick Ross Maintains 100-Pound Weight Loss With CrossFit Workouts: Is Well After Health Scare

Rapper Rick Ross credits a portion-controlled diet and circuit-training workouts for his 100-pound weight loss.

Rapper Rick Ross is doing well after reportedly suffering a health scare while performing in New York in April 2018. Ross is “feeling good” and has successfully maintained his 100-pound weight loss since 2014 with CrossFit workouts and a portion-controlled diet.

“I’m enjoying myself, I suggest everybody enjoy their life,” Ross told People. “That’s what its all about.”

There have been conflicting reports that Rick suffered another seizure in April. In early-May, Ross’ rep told Billboard the rapper did not have a seizure. However, Ross does have a history of seizures, and was hospitalized twice in 2011 after suffering two separate seizures within six hours of each other.

It was these ongoing medical problems that caused Ross to lose 100 pounds and overhaul his diet in 2014. Ross has successfully maintained his jaw-dropping weight loss since then with a portion-controlled diet and rigorous CrossFit workouts, which he jokingly calls “RossFit.”

“Four days out of the week, I still go put in 45 minutes at the gym,” Ross told ABC News. “And that balance is what got me where I’m at. I’m happy and I feel good.”

The former couch potato said his weight loss secret was to cut back on heavy meals late in the day and to exercise regularly.

“I try to throw in healthy snacks in between the meals,” Rick said. “That was really my trick, and slowing down the heavy meals as it got later in the day. Maybe at 9 or 10 p.m., I will eat a salad versus 2 in the morning being in the studio eating steaks, prime rib and everything else. And that’s what I had to change.”

CrossFit is a strength and conditioning program that combines cardio exercise, calisthenics, and weightlifting.

Other ripped celebrities who credit CrossFit workouts for their dramatic weight loss is country superstar Tim McGraw, who lost 40 pounds with a low-carb Paleo diet and CrossFit, and actor Chris Pratt, who credited Paleo and CrossFit for his 80 pound weight loss.

Women CrossFitters include Jessica Biel, who recently showed off her ripped arms and flat abs, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“I’ve always been physical,” said Biel, who’s married to singer Justin Timberlake. “I have no concept of what life is like without physical activity.”