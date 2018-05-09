Roy Eunice: Dad Celebrating Twin Daughters’ Birthday Shot While Taking Out Trash, Girls Witnessed His Death

The cake was still sitting on the table when the father of three was murdered.

Roy Eunice was shot while bringing out his garbage after celebrating the birthday of his twin girls, and the father of three then died in front of the girls.

Eunice was shot on Saturday outside his come in Sacramento, California, Fox 40 reported. The exact circumstances of the shooting were not clear, but the report noted that Eunice was in front of his home when three shots rang out. One of those shots hit him in the chest. Another bullet went through the home’s front door. The 10-year-old girls, who were nearby, were not hurt.

As he lay mortally wounded, Roy Eunice told his daughters to alert their mother and to call 911, then comforted the young girls.

“He walked in his house, told his 10-year-old daughters that he’s been shot,” Mary Thompson, Roy Eunice’s sister, told Fox 40. “‘Call your mom. Call 911.’ He collapsed in front of his daughters and died.”

Roy Eunice and his family had just celebrated the birthday of the 10-year-old girls when he was taking out the garbage, ABC 10 reported. The cake was still sitting on the table when Eunice was killed, the report noted.

Family and friends remember Roy Eunice as a devoted father and loving family man. After his death, some friend started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family and burial costs. In just two days, the fundraiser has brought in more than $11,000, blowing past the goal of raising $6,000.

Many people left messages of support for the family, and others noted how they knew Roy and saw him as a loving father. Others were devastated that the young girls witnessed their father’s death.

This was not the first fatal shooting in the neighborhood. As ABC 10 reported, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on the same street earlier this year. Neighbors said the area has been plagued by violence.

Thompson, Roy Eunice’s sister, said she is tired of the violence and is devastated to see his three young girls “screaming for their father.”

This story is so heartbreaking in so many ways.

42yo Roy Eunice was shot outside his home while taking out the trash. He collapsed & died in front of his daughters. A few hours before, he was celebrating their 10th birthdays. The cake was still on the table. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/M6yDoAmWK2 — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) May 8, 2018

Police said they do not have a suspect or a motive in the murder of Roy Eunice. They have urged anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward.