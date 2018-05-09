Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are In Couples Therapy, Sources Tell ‘Radar Online’

Things aren't looking good for Khloe and Tristan.

Khloe Kardasdhian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly trying to make their relationship work. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, daughter True, are now allegedly going to couples therapy in hopes of working through their issues.

According to a May 9 report by Radar Online, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been through the ringer over the past month. As many fans already know, Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced just days before she delivered their baby girl. Rumors began to fly that the couple would split for good, but last week they began to make public appearances together again.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted having lunch together in Cleveland last week, and days later Khloe sat in her usual seat at Tristan’s basketball game. On Tuesday, the couple were seen again as they headed out for a romantic matinee movie date in Ohio. It looks like Khloe is determined to make her relationship with her cheating baby daddy work, and that includes going to therapy.

Sources reveal that Tristan Thompson has “no interest” in going to couples therapy, but Khloe Kardashian is insisting that they go. Kim Kardashian reportedly suggested the activity, telling her younger sister it would be a good idea to get some professional help as their relationship will already be strained by adding a new baby, let alone having the drama of Tristan’s cheating scandal looming over them.

The insider adds that the therapy sessions have been “difficult,” and that the couple’s discussions in private with their therapist are getting intense.

“Their fights are monumental at the moment.”

The source goes on to say that the couple isn’t speaking to each other much at home unless it has to do with the baby. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s friends believe that the relationship is “unlikely to survive,” and that there is “no way” the reality star will want to raise her daughter in the “toxic environment” that has become her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out on the cheating scandal, but fans expect to see more about their relationship issues on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.