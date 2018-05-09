‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Farah Fath Gives Details On Mimi Lockhart’s Return

Farah Fath gives details on Mimi Lockhart's return to Salem.

Days of our Lives spoilers have confirmed that actress Farah Fath is officially returning to the NBC soap opera to reprise her role as Mimi Lockhart. DOOL fans went crazy on social media on Tuesday after the news was announced, and now the actress is dishing some details about Mimi’s return.

According to Farah Fath herself, she’s very excited to be back on the Days of our Lives set. The actress previously played Mimi Lockhart, the best friend of Belle Black, and part of a previous teen scene in Salem which included herself, Belle, Shawn Brady, Philip Kiriakis, and Chloe Lane.

After the big casting news broke on Tuesday, Farah Fath took to her social media accounts to interact with fans and give some inside information about Mimi’s big return to Salem. Fath revealed that she was getting “so many nice messages” from fans and thanked them for being excited to see Mimi again. “It’s been real fun so far,” she said, adding that it’s been great to “see everyone.”

Of course, Days of our Lives viewers wanted to know how long they could expect to see Mimi Lockhart back in Salem, and Fath confirmed that her stint would be short-term.

“We’re calling it a ‘handful of episodes,'” Farah told one fan via Twitter.

Over on her Instagram page, Farah Fath posted the big Days of our Lives casting announcement and revealed that it has been 11 years since she’s stepped into Mimi Lockhart’s shoes and almost seven years since she’s done any daytime television. Fath promised fans “that all changes this fall,” seemingly confirming that DOOL viewers can expect to see Mimi roll back into Salem later this year.

Days of our Lives fans have seen a lot of change on the soap since head writer Ron Carlivati took over. Chandler Massey returned as Will Horton, Sami Brady has popped in and out of town, and a brand new DiMera family member was discovered. The drama is at an all-time high, and fans are loving the fact that former characters such as Mimi are being written back into the storyline.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.