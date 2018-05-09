Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted On Movie Date After Cheating Scandal

Khloe and Tristan spotted on romantic movie date one month after cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out together again. The couple was photographed and filmed at a movie theater outside of Cleveland as they headed out without baby True.

According to a May 8 report by TMZ, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seemingly trying to get some normalcy back into their lives. The pair, who welcomed their daughter True Thompson last month, has had a roller coaster relationship over the past few weeks. As many fans already know, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just hours before Kardashian went into labor.

Rumors began to fly that Khloe and Tristan would end their relationship and that Kardashian may even take baby True back to L.A. with her friends and family. However, Khloe remained in Cleveland hidden away in the days following the scandal. She and Tristan kept quiet about the cheating, and reports that Kardashian was weighing her options began to surface. However, it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has officially made up her mind about the future of the relationship.

Last week, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted having lunch together in Cleveland. It was the first time the couple had been seen together in public since the cheating scandal erupted. Days later, Khloe headed to Tristan’s basketball game, further fueling the rumors that the couple was back together. On Tuesday, the new parents were seen out together again for a romantic matinee movie date.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Catch a Movie Together https://t.co/mfAGpMl7gN — TMZ (@TMZ) May 8, 2018

Fans caught photos of Khloe and Tristan buying snacks before heading into the cinema, and later took video of the couple leaving the movie theater together in the same car. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources have revealed that Kardashian and Thompson are fully back together and that Khloe has seen all of the photos and videos of Tristan’s cheating. Khloe has decided to stick by her man and keep her family together despite some backlash from fans who believe she should have broken off their relationship after the cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out about the cheating scandal, but fans are expecting it to be a big storyline during next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.