‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Finds Out She Killed Andre, Alters Battle For Her Body

Abigail's alter-egos will battle for dominance.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is about to get the shock of her life. Abby will finally remember everything that happened between her and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and she will be stunned when she remembers that she was the person who killed her beloved brother-in-law.

According to Soaps, Abigail’s memories will come flooding back, and she’ll eventually remember that she is the person who murdered Andre. The reality of her actions will take a toll on her body as she will have to deal with the fact that she is a murderer. Of course, Days of our Lives viewers know that Abby isn’t the best at coping with bad situations. After killing Andre, she was in such a bad state that she developed a split personality disorder to deal with the trauma. Abby then created two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura.

As Days of our Lives fans have witnessed, Gabby is more wild, free, and a rule breaker. Meanwhile, Dr. Laura is serious, tough, and a problem solver. After Abigail finally realizes the horrible truth, her alter-egos will kick into overdrive. Spoilers suggest that both Gabby and Dr. Laura will take over Abigail’s body, and it seems that they’ll be battling to be the dominant personality. The conflict inside of her own body could cause Abby to go off the deep end again.

However, Abigail will have her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), with her throughout the process. Now that Abby’s split personality disorder is out in the open, Chad will have a better understanding of what is going on with his wife, and he’ll also be able to ensure that she gets the help she needs. Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has been treating Abby, and she may continue to work with her in the future as Abigail undergoes treatment to get her mental health in order.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabby makes a deal in order to save Stefan.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/iZzuqP8XB4 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 2, 2018

However, Days of our Lives viewers know that Abigail has more than just her alter-egos to deal with. She will likely have some legal issues to attend to after being realized as Andre’s true murderer. She will also have Gabby’s inappropriate relationship with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) to deal with.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.