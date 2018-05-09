Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Dating Will Smith Before His Divorce From First Wife Was Finalized

The premiere of “Red Table Talk,” a new Facebook Watch series by Jada Pinkett Smith, featured an eye-opening, raw, honest discussion between the actress and her husband Will Smith’s first wife, Sheree Zampino Fletcher. The pair got real about the challenges they faced in creating a blended family.

In 1994, Jada met Will, and in 1995 the pair began dating before he divorced Sheree. According to a Daily Mail report, Jada expressed tearful regret that she started dating her husband of over 20 years before he divorced his wife.

“Because I did not understand marriage. I didn’t understand divorce. I will say that I probably should’ve fell back,” she explained.

Sheree’s response showed how much the situation hurt her when she said, “you think.”

Although, after all these years, some of the bad feelings are water under the bridge as the two laughed about the terrible things they said to each other. The women recalled some of the catty fights they had as Will and Sheree settled their marriage while Jada lived in the house Sheree picked out.

After that argument, Will had words for Jada. He let her know in no uncertain terms that Sheree was his son Trey’s mom and that she had no business arguing with her like that.

Another tearful moment occurred when they discussed how little Trey, now 25, reacted to meeting Jada — he liked her. Now, with all these years adding perspective, Sheree thanked Jada for being such a great bonus mom to her son in an incredibly poignant moment during the show. The pair who once found themselves enemies held hands at this moment during the show.

People reported that the episode served as the show’s Mother’s Day episode, and Jada expressed how becoming Trey’s stepmother served as her entry into motherhood. They worked to help create a life for the little boy before co-parenting was a common idea in society.

It’s interesting to see how something that was so painful more than two decades ago is all water under the bridge now, and these two women can sit down and have a discussion about their regrets and joys from the way life turned out for everybody in the situation.

“Red Table Talk” streams each Monday on Facebook Watch and Jada Pinkett Smith hosts along with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter, singer Willow Smith, 17. It should be an interesting watch because Pinkett Smith’s mother is old school while her daughter is new school, and 46-year-old Pinkett Smith finds herself in the middle like many other women in her age group.