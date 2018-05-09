‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers for Thursday, May 10: Seething Steffy Attacks Hope

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 10 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will attack Hope (Annika Noelle). Steffy has had a week from hell. First, her husband declares that there is no future for them, and then he gets engaged to her stepsister. Granted, it’s not the first time that he and Hope have gotten engaged, but it is the first time that she has been pregnant and his wife that it has happened. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that the throwdown between the two will be so titillating that even Maya (Karla Mosley), Rick (Jacob Young), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will eavesdrop on the juicy details.

In all fairness, Steffy warned Hope about staying out of her business. But Hope has neither kept her distance nor kept her hands off her man, according to the latest spoilers. Bold and the Beautiful fans have noted that although Liam (Scott Clifton) was livid about Steffy and Bill hugging, he hasn’t been able to keep his tongue out of Hope’s mouth for weeks. Now that the two are engaged and planning a small and intimate ceremony, Steffy is returning the favor and is making Hope’s business her own.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will confront Hope about taking advantage of the situation and of Liam. Not only did Hope invite Liam to stay at her home when he was at his most vulnerable, but they got engaged straight after he ended it with his wife. Liam has a baby on the way and Hope knows this fact too. Steffy probably feels that Hope is ripping her family apart and should not have encouraged the engagement.

Now that Hope is wearing Liam’ s ring, she will not let Steffy browbeat her. This new feisty Hope is not afraid to get right down and dirty. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that these two will be so engrossed in taking each other down that they will not notice that they have an audience. Brooke, Maya, and Rick will be listening in as the two ladies fight it out. Tune in to CBS as Steffy and Hope get into some serious mudslinging and check back here for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, recaps, and news.