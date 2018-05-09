‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Reveals She’s Ready For A Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds could be the next couple to waltz down the aisle.

Dancing With the Stars fans could see another wedding sometime in the not-so-distant future. Less than a year after the nuptials of DWTS couples Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd and Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, fellow pro dancer Jenna Jonson is hoping to see an engagement ring from boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson, who is currently partnered with Olympic skater Adam Rippon on the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, teased to Entertainment Tonight she is ready to take the next step with Val, whom she has been dating on-and-off for more than two years.

“Time’s a-ticking!” Jenna joked when asked if Val is ready to follow in his brother Maks’ footsteps and settle down.

“We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]. We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over… maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

Johnson went on to gush that while Val isn’t competing on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, he is “very invested” in her success on the show. Jenna revealed that Val’s devotion to her make she her “heart want to burst.” Johnson also told ET of her relationship with Val:

“I’m so, so happy. I think we’ve had lots of ups and downs, and I think we’ve had to go through a lot of different things in life together and apart, and I think we just kind of realized we’re way better together. And we got a dog, and it’s like, it’s a wrap. Now she’s our child and she’s the cutest thing ever.”

Speaking of children, Val Chmerkovskiy has been vocal about his desire to have a family someday. In an interview with Glamour last year, Val Chmerkovskiy said he can’t wait to have kids.

“My father is my hero, my mother is a saint, and I want to fill those shoes and I want to be a father for somebody else,” Chmerkovskiy told Glamour. “I feel like having kids is the greatest gift you can possibly have.”

In fact, Val told People TV he has “baby fever.” He also revealed he finds that he is “the best version” of himself when he is with Jenna and that they would do things the old-fashioned way—”last century style”—and get married before having kids.

Val Chmerkovskiy revealed that because his girlfriend Jenna Johnson has so many amazing things going on in her life right now, he would feel “selfish” if he pressured her to have a baby right now, but he added that he hopes it happens sometime soon.

After his brother Maks’ fairytale wedding to Peta Murgatroyd last summer, Val Chmerkovskiy admitted that he could have a case of “the wedding bug.” The younger Chmerkovskiy also told Entertainment Tonight that he is “in a great place and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.