Justin Bieber Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram Following Monday’s Met Gala: ‘Don’t Be Fooled’

Was the singer taking a stab at someone in particular?

Monday night’s Met Gala in New York City drew in quite the “glamorous” crowd. The event brings in A-listers from every spectrum in celebrity culture including, singers, actors, models, fashion icons, and so forth. And of course, in the age of social media, all the stars were more than happy to share their evening on their social media platforms. Two of the attendees were singer/actress Selena Gomez and model Hailey Baldwin. On Tuesday, Justin Bieber posted a cryptic note on his Instagram that’s honestly making us scratch our heads. It’s even got some of us wondering: Was “the Biebs” indirectly throwing shade at his former flames?

“Hey world that glamorous lifestyle you see portrayed by famous people on Instagram don’t be fooled thinking their life is better than yours. I can promise you it’s not,” the “Sorry” singer proclaimed.

Prior to Monday’s event, it was reported that Gomez had wanted to attend the glitzy evening with Bieber himself, but by now we all know the “Back To You” singer ended up going solo. Don’t feel bad for her though. Gomez ended up having a great time, reuniting with gal-pals Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid. The former love-birds aren’t on the best of terms after reconciling only to breakup again in March, which may be the reason why the “Love Yourself” crooner decided to pass on the invite.

Fans might vaguely remember that the 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin and the “Let Me Love You” singer were at one point in time dating. However, Baldwin turned heads when she showed up to the star-studded event with rumored boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes.

Now for all we know the “What Do You Mean?” singer could genuinely not want his fans or people in general to buy into all the hype that comes with the celebrity lifestyle. It’s not the first time the 24-year-old has shared his feelings on his social media platform. In April, Bieber posted a religious Easter message sharing how Jesus changed his outlook on life. He also recently shared his support for Kanye West, amid the rapper’s controversial “slavery” comment and his outspoken love for President Trump, writing, “Our job is to love not to always agree!” Bieber followed up by saying, “Love you Kanye!”

However, given that two of his ex-girlfriends both attended the Met Gala, this probably wasn’t the heartfelt PSA he maybe intended it to be…and maybe it wasn’t supposed to be.