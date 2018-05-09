Los Angeles Lakers A Potential Landing Spot For DeAndre Jordan, Per ‘HoopsHype’

DeAndre Jordan could consider signing with the Lakers this coming offseason in free agency.

DeAndre Jordan is going to be one of the most talked about free agents in the NBA this offseason. He has had an incredibly successful career thus far with the Los Angeles Clippers, but he could end up considering playing for another team moving forward. There is still a chance that he could opt into his contract, but most expect him to test free agency when everything is said and done.

If he does opt out, there are going to be a lot of teams trying to sign him. He is one of the most dominant rebounders in the NBA and is known for being a good rim protector as well.

According to HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers could be one of the top landing spots for Jordan this offseason.

During the 2017-18 season with the Clippers, Jordan ended up averaging 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 64.5 percent from the field this season, but still struggled at the foul line at 58.0 percent. Those numbers show why Jordan is going to be a highly sought-after free agent this offseason.

Los Angeles could free up enough cap room to bring in two max free agents this offseason. Paul George is one name that has been brought up often over the past couple of years. Adding both Jordan and George would be exactly the kind of additions that could get the Lakers back into playoff contention.

LeBron James has also been talked about as a target in free agency for the Lakers. He is expected to take visits with a few different teams and the Lakers happen to be on his list at this point in time.

Magic Johnson is looking to make a splash either this offseason or next offseason. L.A. is expected to pursue a trade for Kawhi Leonard this offseason. Whether they are going to want to give up as much talent as they would need to or not is the question.

HoopsHype has an intriguing thought process about the possibility of signing Jordan. Cleveland had interest in trading for Jordan at the deadline this year, which could mean that James would like to play with the talented big man. Perhaps signing Jordan would give the Lakers a better chance of convincing James to leave Cleveland for the second time.

Jordan has enjoyed his time in Los Angeles with the Clippers. Signing with the Lakers would give him a fresh chapter with a new organization, but would still allow him to stay in the city he enjoys.

All of that being said, the Lakers are going to be aggressive in free agency this offseason. Jordan may not end up being on their wishlist, but he would certainly make sense for them.