Canceled TV Shows 2018: Here Are All Of The Shows That Have Been Axed, So Far (Cable And Streaming Edition)

We're only just barely getting into the spring cancellation season, so this list will (unfortunately) grow in the coming weeks.

Spring can be a disappointing time of year for TV fans: not only is the season winding down, but this is the time of year when network executives start bringing down the hammer on shows that have run their course, or aren’t bringing in the advertiser dollars that they’d hoped for.

Here now, courtesy of She Knows, is a list of cable and streaming shows that won’t be coming back for another season, as of this writing. Do keep in mind, however, that cancellation season is just beginning, and indeed such announcements can and will be made right up until the fall season begins in a few months, so this list will grow in the coming days, weeks, and months.

Keep in mind that this list includes only shows that aired on cable or streaming services, and does not include the major networks (that will be another Inquisitr article).

Cable/Other Networks

Life Sentence: Lucy Hale’s post-Pretty Little Liars career got off to a rocky start with this CW entry, which only lasted one season.

Here and Now: despite the star power of Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter, the HBO drama only lasted one season.

Ash Vs. Evil Dead: The Starz original made it three seasons.

Homeland: This one is currently a toss-up: though star Clair Danes told Howard Stern that the most reason season, its eighth, would be its last, Showtime has yet to confirm or deny.

Broad City: this show is only canceled in a technical sense. Comedy Central has confirmed that it’s not producing any more episodes, but a whole season has yet to air, with a possible air date set for some time in 2019, according to TVLine.

Stuck In The Middle: Disney has pulled the plug on this show about a teen girl and her big family after three seasons.

The Librarians: Though officially canceled by TNT, executive producer Dean Devlin has said that he plans to shop around for another network for the show.

Dice: Andrew Dice Clay’s semi-autobiographical series lasted only two seasons on Showtime.

Damnation: the ambitious 1930’s heartland drama only lasted one season on USA.

Streaming (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc.)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: although Netflix is pulling the plug on the critically-acclaimed series, word on the street is that there may be a movie in the works.

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Will End With Season 4, With Talks of a Movie https://t.co/FLpSvvVF5e pic.twitter.com/wWdq9eWEzi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 3, 2018

The Path: This Hulu entry started off strong but failed to retain viewers after three seasons – at least, that’s the scuttlebutt in Hollywood. We’ll never no for sure because Hulu, like other streaming providers, doesn’t release its viewer numbers.

Seven Seconds: Netflix’ attempt at a TV cop drama lasted only one season.

Mozart in the Jungle: Amazon’s attempt at highbrow comedy-drama may have lasted four seasons, but it looks like the streaming service will from now on focus on more accessible blockbuster content.

Everything Sucks: Netflix’ attempt to appeal to 90’s nostalgia failed to resonate with viewers – the high school comedy lasted only one season.

Young & Hungry: The show’s fifth and final season, consisting of ten final episodes, will air on Freeform this summer.

Shut Eye: Hulu’s drama starring Jeffrey Donovan lasted only two seasons.

I Love Dick: Not even Kevin Bacon could save this unfortunately-named Amazon entry – it lasted only one season.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson: though washed-up action star Jean-Claude Van Damme’s performance of a fictionalized version of himself resonated with readers, it wasn’t enough to convince Amazon to bring it back for a second season.

One Mississippi: gay comedian Tig Notaro had hoped this comedy-drama, about a queer woman navigating life in Mississippi, would hit with viewers. It did not, and won’t be back for a second season.

Lady Dynamite: one of Netflix’ weirder comedies may have been too hard for viewers to keep up with – it won’t be returning after its second season.

