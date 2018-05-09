Morgan Summerlin: Mom Pleads Guilty To Allowing Men To Rape Her Young Daughters In Exchange For Money, Drugs

The 25-year-old mother took the 5- and 6-year-old girls to elderly men, who molested and raped them.

Morgan Summerlin is facing decades behind bars after the mother pleaded guilty to arranging for her 5- and 6-year-old girls to be raped by elderly men in exchange for money and drugs.

The Georgia mother pleaded guilty to the charges this week in a case that has generated nationwide attention. According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Summerlin drove her two young children to the homes of two different men who molested and raped the girls, leaving one with injuries to her vagina.

As the office noted, a 78-year-old named Richard Office paid $100 to Morgan Summerlin to molest and rape the young girls, and sometimes would give Summerlin drugs as well. The 25-year-old mother also took the girls to the home of Alfredo Trejo, who also raped and molested the girls.

Both Trejo and Office have already been convicted on charges of rape, child molestation, and trafficking a person for sexual servitude. Office was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Trejo was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation.

The grandmother of the victims, Teresa Davidson, also pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to children for failing to protect the girls after they disclosed the abuse to her. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

As WSVN reported, local authorities said they had never seen a case so disturbing.

“It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case,” said Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Irina Khasin. “I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.”

Georgia woman, 26-year-old Morgan Summerlin, has admitted to taking money in exchange for allowing a 78-year-old man to sexually abuse her 5- and 6-year-old daughters. The shocking story: https://t.co/xkip5uhRHz pic.twitter.com/RKW1I99x5f — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 7, 2018

This was not the first time that Morgan Summerlin had been accused of purposely endangering young children. The previous year, she was arrested in Florida for a charge of driving while intoxicated, crashing into two parked cars with three small children in her car. As the News Herald reported, Summerlin was accused of having a baby in the car but not secured in the car seat. Troopers said the mother was so intoxicated that she was not aware of her surroundings.

Morgan Summerlin will be sentenced next month.