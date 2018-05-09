Geena Davis’ Husband, Reza Jarrahy, Files Divorce Papers Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Davis and Jarrahy were married in September 2001, and have three teenage children together.

Geena Davis’ husband, Reza Jarrahy, has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 16 years, according to a new report from TMZ.

As noted by TMZ, Jarrahy filed divorce documents on Tuesday, about five months after he and the Thelma and Louise star separated in November, citing irreconcilable differences. The gossip publication added that it was able to confirm that Jarrahy and Davis were indeed divorcing, even as the California-based plastic surgeon reportedly used pseudonyms — “Rob Doe vs. Veronica Doe” — when filing the documents. It wasn’t explained why Jarrahy allegedly used assumed names, but the first initials match the doctor’s first name, and Davis’ birth name of Virginia.

In a separate report, the Daily Mail recalled that Reza Jarrahy and Geena Davis got married on September 1, 2001, with Davis, then 46, becoming a first-time mother when she gave birth to daughter Alizeh in 2002. Jarrahy and Davis had two more children, twin sons Kaiis and Kian, who are now 14. The marriage to Jarrahy, who is 15 years Davis’ junior, was Geena’s fourth, as she had previously been married to restaurant owner Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990, and director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2006, Geena Davis commented on how Reza Jarrahy differed from her previous ex-husbands, telling the publication that she was always in relationships where “everything was about the other person,” and remarking that she was “damaged,” unlike the confident men whom she was married to prior to Jarrahy. She also admitted that the age gap between herself and Reza was a challenge at first, but it soon became less and less relevant that she was in a relationship with a much younger man.

“The amazing thing is, when we started to spend more and more time together, there wasn’t anything about our age difference that stuck out,” said Davis, who added that she was glad to be marrying someone who wouldn’t get upset or judge her if she would ever become “cranky or selfish” in front of him.

Specifics on Geena Davis’ divorce from her fourth husband are still limited as of this writing, but TMZ wrote that Reza Jarrahy is asking for spousal support, and for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three teenage children. The surgeon is reportedly asking that the judge deny Davis’ request, in the event that she asks for spousal support.