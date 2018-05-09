Stormy Daniels ‘Penthouse’ Interview: Top 5 Moments, Including Donald Trump’s Hair And Other Body Parts

In a wild new interview with 'Penthouse Magazine,' adult film star Stormy Daniels describes her encounter with Donald Trump, and other important moments in her life.

In a week when the Donald Trump scandal over his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels appears to have been connected to the Russia collusion investigation, Penthouse Magazine explored the less serious side of the story, publishing a wild, lengthy interview with the 39-year-old veteran of the pornography industry — an interview in which Daniels revealed some highly personal details about Trump.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, during a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Just days before the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s “fixer” Michael Cohen sent Daniels a $130,000 “hush money” payoff to keep quiet about the affair. Daniels is now suing to be released from the non-disclosure agreement that she signed in exchange for that cash.

Cohen in the past month has been plunged into serious legal trouble, in part relating to that payment, reportedly facing criminal indictments after federal investigators seized thousands of documents in raids on his home, office and hotel room — some of which related to the Daniels payment.

But in her Penthouse interview, which may be read online in its entirety at this link, Daniels says she feels pity for Cohen.

“I feel bad for Michael Cohen,” she told interviewer Mitchell Sunderland. “Did you see his lawyer and my lawyer on CNN last night? His lawyer isn’t even licensed in California.”

Donald Trump had a sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels in 2006, she says, leading to a scandal in 2018 that won’t go away. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Here are the five most intriguing and fascinating moments from Stormy Daniels’ new Penthouse interview, the most in-depth interview with the adult film star to appear since the story of her payoff from Cohen and affair with Trump broke in January.

• Trump’s Hair Is Real

Because Daniels, by her own account, was intimate with Trump, she is in a position to comment on whether Trump’s famously coiffed orange hair is his own, or a toupee. Sunderland asked her exactly that question.

“Yeah, that’s real. Kind of like a drunk cockatoo,” she said, describing how Trump’s hair, normally heavily sprayed to stay in place, “just fluffs around as he’s on top of you.”

• Daniels Declines To Comment On Trump’s Private Parts

During a Republican primary candidate’s debate in March of 2016, Trump made some sort of history by becoming the first presidential candidate to defend the size of his penis on national television, saying, “I guarantee there’s no problem, I guarantee you.”

But Daniels seemed to disagree, though she remained tight-lipped when Sunderland pressed her for details.

“The penis wasn’t big?” the interviewer asked, to which Daniels relied, “Yeah.”

“Like his fingers?” Sunderland continued.

“I don’t want to shame anybody,” Daniels replied.

• Daniels’ Own Mom Calls Her An ‘Unfit Mother’

Daniels’ father left her family when the future adult film star was only 4 years old, and her mother, Sheila, frequently left the house for days at a time, failing to feed her daughter and leaving the house filthy and in chaos, Daniels says in the interview. Sunderland compared her to Tonya Harding’s mother, LaVona, as portrayed in the movie I, Tonya.

“We should put them in an RV and film them driving across country!” Daniels tells Sunderland. “LaVona and Sheila Do America! Can you imagine? I’d invest in that. We’d all be rich.”

Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

• She Never Planned To Speak Publicly About Trump

Daniels had no intention of attempting to break her non-disclosure agreement about her sexual episode with Trump — until Cohen made public comments about it first. “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage,” Cohen said in February.

Daniels took the comment as Cohen calling her a liar, and then changed her mind and decided to go public. “I’m not allowed to open my mouth?” she says that she thought at the time. “And you can just open your mouth and lie and call me names? Enough is enough, and f*** you. I’m going to fight back.”

• She Plans To Write a Book — But Not About Trump

Daniels keeps a journal and told Penthouse that she hopes to one day compile her notes into a book about her days as a stripper — a job she says that she took as a teenager in order to afford to keep her pet horse.