Katie Holmes Pregnant Rumors Debunked Despite Alleged Baby Bump Sighting

Turns out, the actress is not expecting baby No. 2.

Looks like Suri Cruise will remain an only child — for now.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Holmes and rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx dined together at New York City’s famed Nobu restaurant while trying to keep their relationship under wraps and throwing off paparazzi by exiting the restaurant separately. As many know, the pair has been rumored to be dating for years now but they still try to remain very secretive when they’re out with each other in public.

And as dating rumors swirl between the 39-year-old and Foxx, so do baby rumors. In a recent article in Woman’s Day, the publication claimed that Holmes was spotted in New York City in a baggy sweater, prompting onlookers to wonder if Katie could have been hiding a baby bump. The publication even goes on to guess whether the baby could be Jamie Foxx’s or if it could be Katie’s former Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson’s, even though the pair are not romantically linked.

Either way, Gossip Cop reports that the rumors are totally false, pointing out the fact that Woman’s Day simply used speculation to come up with the pregnancy story without any reliable sources to back it up. Furthermore, just because someone wears a baggy sweater does not mean that they are carrying a baby. A rep for Holmes also spoke exclusively to Gossip Cop, shooting down the rumors once and for all.

Recently on her Instagram page, Holmes posted a slew of photos from Dawson’s Creek 20th Anniversary, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The actress titled most of the posts with the hashtag #creekweek while also sharing a few photos of the cast together in addition to a few solo shots of cast members. In the article from Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the hit show confessed that they have all seen one another over the years but the whole cast has not been together since the show left the air in 2003.

According to IMDb, Katie has also been keeping on other film projects with two movies, Ocean’s 8 and The Gift, in post-production and the Doorman and an untitled project both in pre-production. Ocean’s 8 has quite the star-studded cast with Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, and Matt Damon also starring in the film.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters on June 8.