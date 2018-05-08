A literal olive branch has been extended.

What Bad Blood?

The feud that launched a thousand memes, a couple of revenge-themed albums, and reached new heights in an innocent game of Carpool Karaoke seems to have finally come to an end. For now.

That’s right, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are friends again.

Just to recap: Perry and Swift had a falling out years ago over an issue concerning some of Swift’s backup dancers. Perry allegedly poached a trio of dancers from Swift’s ongoing Red Tour to travel with her while she promoted her own album. Swift saw this as Perry trying to sabotage her entire arena tour and said as much in a famous interview with Rolling Stone a year later. She hinted that a yet-unheard track off her 1989 album, “Bad Blood,” was about Perry and their frenemy status.

Of course, not one to let public callouts go unanswered, Perry posted a cryptic tweet about the Swift interview that warned fans of a Regina George in sheep’s clothing.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

More thinly-veiled references to the beef would follow with both Nicki Minaj and Swift’s ex Calvin Harris getting in on the action — against Swift for the most part, until Perry finally aired all of their dirty laundry on an episode of Carpool Karaoke while promoting her latest album, Witness. Perry told Corden, “Honestly, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

Since then, Swift’s been living life largely out of the public eye, spending some quality time with boyfriend Joe Alwin and working on her own record, Reputation, which again seemed to take jabs at Perry and the Kardashian-Wests. And while Perry may have suggested it was on Swift to mend the proverbial fences, it looks like the “Swish Swish” singer has chosen to take on the role of peacemaker and end this fight once and for all.

Perry, who turned heads at the 2018 Met Gala donning massive angel wings, must have been in some sort of heavenly spirit. The singer sent Swift a care package before Swift’s upcoming arena tour that contained, among other things, a literal olive branch. The gift also came with a note that began, “Hey Old Friend.”

Swift shared a video of her opening the package on Instagram with the message “Thank You Katy,” adding that the surprise “meant so much” to her. We don’t think we’re being overdramatic in saying that this reconciliation is more shocking, and will do more for world peace, than the recent talks between North and South Korea.