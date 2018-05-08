Kylie Cosmetics ‘Hacked’ Ahead Of Kris Jenner Makeup Collaboration

The momager takes over her daughter's social media accounts as part of a masterful marketing campaign.

Kris and Kylie Jenner have cooked up quite a marketing scheme. Ahead of the momager’s makeup collaboration with Kylie that’s set to drop on, of all days, Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner “hacked” her daughter’s @kyliecosmetics Twitter and Instagram accounts, according to People magazine.

The Kardashian-Jenners already have a huge makeup empire. Kim Kardashian helms KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, while Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics is a veritable lip gloss heaven. Kim and Kylie also launched the KKW x KYLIE collection of four nude lip kits and bronzing palettes, while Kylie and big sis Khloe Kardashian’s Koko Collection featured an array of lipsticks and glosses. But now, Kris Jenner is getting in on her daughters’ action with Kris Cosmetics, and she used Kylie’s star power to plug the line.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram shared a story of a black background and the scary words “Kylie….hacking.” The caption, which fans later learned was from Kris Jenner herself, says, “Hi dolls. Ready for me to takeover? guess who…”

Kris Jenner also posted the takeover news to her personal Instagram, writing, “I’m taking over… sorry Kylie @kriscosmetics #MothersDay.”

In a second video post, Kris steps out of a Rolls Royce and heads into an office where she crosses out Kylie’s name on a call-sheet sign. The gorgeous, 62-year-old Kardashian-Jenner mom then slides in for a photo shoot set where she expertly winks at the camera.

Kris’ “takeover” included temporarily changing the handle of the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram and Twitter pages to @kriscosmetics, and the famed momager’s face replaces her daughter’s image in the bio. The bio reads “Kris Cosmetics…only for a little.”

You can see Kris Jenner’s Instagram “hack” below.

An accompanying Instagram story gave fans a peek at what to expect from Kris Cosmetics. Harper’s Bazaar posted stills from an unboxing video that showed Kris holding the Momager Lip Collection, which features eight “fabulous” mini formulas with names like Too blessed, Middle finger, and That’s wild. Kris is shown flubbing her announcement about the product as she laughs and says she’s not used to doing this.

Kris Jenner Just Hacked Kylie Cosmetics' Social Media Accounts With a Huge Announcement https://t.co/3OrtxwA9Ij pic.twitter.com/tqEerZ9QP4 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 8, 2018

In addition to the Momager lip products, a face palette called You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie features multiple powders, and an eyeshadow palette boasts 12 powder shadows in matte and sparkly neutral tones. Other products include Give Me a Kiss, a creamy lipstick that comes in a tube as well as a gloss form.

Kris Cosmetics drops Sunday, May 13.