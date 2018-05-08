John Cena Talks Nikki Bella Split, Says Wedding Publicity Was Cause Of Breakup

Too much wedding publicity was the cause of John Cena and Nikki Bella's split.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry before calling off their wedding recently. It sparked many rumors about why the two called off the wedding, but it appears that too much publicity might be the actual reason for the couple breaking things off for a while.

According to a report from PEOPLE, Cena and Bella couldn’t handle the media scrutiny and publicity that they were receiving. All of that attention stressed their relationship to the point where they decided to call it off. It has been obvious since that decision that the two still very much love each other and there are rumors that they could get back together in the near future.

“The wedding got bigger than the both of them— originally, it was going to be this small, intimate, family-oriented gathering with just the nearest and dearest. Then it blew up into a televised special and this whole ornate thing and it was just too much.”

The source went on to talk about how Cena’s upbringing was part of what caused him to break things off.

“You’re dealing with a guy who grew up poor, without a dad, and with a history of commitment issues— non-stop wedding publicity and a whole big extravaganza was bound to rattle him, and it did. They got away from what made them work, which is the bond that’s just between John and Nicole— not John Cena, WWE Superstar, and Nikki Bella of the Bella Twins.”

PEOPLE has also reported that the two will “almost definitely” end up getting back together. That is something that fans of both WWE personalities would love to see. Perhaps this time around, fans will give them a bit more privacy.

“John has constantly been in touch with Nikki. They will almost definitely get back together.”

Bella reportedly views Cena as the love of her life and Cena is still very much in love with her. It may take some time for the two to work things out, but the path to reconciliation has already begun.

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the insider adds. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

Expect to continue hearing rumors and news about Cena and Bella in the coming weeks. Hopefully, the two will be able to overcome the issues and make things work with each other.