Kat Von D Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy With Husband Leafar Sayer

This will be Kat Von D's first child.

It’s a boy for Kat Von D and her husband, Leafer Sayer!

The tattoo artist and reality star took to her Twitter today to confirm that she is, in fact, expecting a boy with her husband, Leafar Sayer, whom she married in February of this year.

“It’s a boy!” she announced, with a photo of her and her husband, and holding her obviously pregnant belly.

Though it’s unclear when she got pregnant — or when she’s due — it’s been confirmed that this is the first child for both Von D and Sayer, who is the lead singer for the band Prayers.

Sayer, who called Von D “the girl of his dreams,” is also over the moon with excitement about his impending fatherhood.

In the past, Kat Von D and Leafar Sayer have promised to love each other “en vida y en la muerta,” which translates to “in life, as well as in death,” and it’s something that they made reference to with matching tattoos, as well.

It’s a boy.???? @prayers A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 8, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Sayer, however, is Von D’s second husband — her first husband was fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2007. In the past, she’s also been linked to other famous men, including DJ Deadmaus and Jesse James (the latter of whom she hooked up with after his infamous divorce from actress Sandra Bullock).

Interestingly, in the past, Von D has said that she doesn’t want kids.

According to Us Weekly, she told Dr. Drew Pinsky that she viewed herself as a “worldly, traveling, gypsy lady,” and while she liked kids individually, she felt that they would “jam up” her lifestyle if she had them.

She made this comment to the titular Dr. Drew in December 2017, just two months before she married Sayer, and four months before she announced her pregnancy.

Von D first began dating Sayer in December 2015, shortly after she broke up with Deadmaus. Like modern couples today, they began sharing photos of each other on their respective social media sites, which sparked rumors of their dating.

Unlike Kat Von D, who is much more public, Sayer’s private life is mostly private.

Congratulations are in order for both Kat Von D and Leafar Sayer!