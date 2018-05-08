Ellen DeGeneres ‘Ditched Wedding Ring’ According To Bogus Divorce Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage is on the brink of divorce. At least that’s according to an article that appeared in Woman’s Day. According to the tabloid, Ellen is no longer wearing her wedding ring and the two looked visibly “stressed” last week, presumably because of their marital issues. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they are reporting that the story is bogus.

Woman’s Day‘s alleged source contends that Ellen and Portia are refusing to deal with the problems in their marriage and are hiding from them instead.

“Ellen and Portia have been through some low periods in their marriage, but they seem to be really struggling right now,” their purported “insider” said. “Whenever they go through rough patches they retreat to different homes… But instead of fixing their problems, they’re hiding from them.”

The source goes on to say that Ellen tends to “isolate herself,” and that she and Portia often don’t even talk to each other when she gets home from working on her hit talk-show. They added that Portia, as a result, feels “lonely” in the marriage even when she and DeGeneres are together.

But Gossip Cop reports that Ellen and Portia have been spending time together, citing a recent Instagram post from de Rossi showing the couple enjoying each other’s company at an art gallery. In the video, Ellen promotes Portia’s art business while you can hear de Rossi giggling behind the camera.

ET Online reported that Portia and Ellen went on a “date night” on April 30 and they published a picture of Ellen and Portia holding hands and smiling. According to ET, they were seen together at a restaurant before they ventured off to The Forum in Inglewood to attend a Justin Timberlake concert.

As ET notes, in late March, Ellen shared a selfie of her and Portia on vacation. In the photo, they are both smiling and Ellen has an arm around Portia’s shoulders. Furthermore, in February, Portia appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for her birthday episode and surprised her with a very thoughtful gift. The touching moment brought Ellen to tears.

All of these examples of affection don’t sound like the behavior of a married couple that’s about to get divorced.

Gossip Cop says that they spoke to a “close confidant of the couple’s” who revealed that the two “have never been happier.” As for Ellen not wearing her wedding ring, the celebrity fact-checking site contends that the comedienne has been previously seen without the band while she was running errands. Yet, she and Portia are still married with no concrete evidence of any plans to split.

Married people sometimes remove their wedding bands for safekeeping, so Ellen not wearing hers can’t be taken as a definite sign that the marriage is “on the rocks.”

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres were married in 2008. Given Gossip Cop‘s debunking of the Woman’s Day “divorce” story, it seems likely that Portia and Ellen will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary together when it comes around in August.