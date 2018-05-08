Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream Free: Baseball’s Top 2 Teams Face Off In Renewed Rivalry

Baseball's best rivalry revs up once again as the Red Sox and Yankees take MLB's two best records into the Bronx for the first of a crucial three-game series.

Major League Baseball’s greatest rivalry reaches a historic level on Tuesday, as the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees in a game that will live stream from Yankee Stadium, marking the first time in the 115-year history off the two American League franchises that the arch-rivals have brought .700 winning percentages into a game against each other at the 34-game mark in the season or later.

The Red Sox started the season on a torrid pace, winning 17 of their first 19 games. But they have cooled off in the last couple of weeks, recording an 8-7 mark in their last 15 contests.

But the Yankees have seen their season go the other way, and they come into the three-game showdown winning 15 of their last 16 — including their most recent six games in a row — after a sluggish 9-9 start to the 2018 campaign. While the Red Sox have led the American League East nearly from the outset, the Yankees now stand just one game back, and can take over the division lead with a series win in the mid-week trilogy.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Tuesday Major League Baseball clash in the Big Apple, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 54,000-seat Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City, or 4 p.m Pacific Time.

Yankees righty Luis Severino takes an impressive 5-1 record into his start Tuesday against the Red Sox. Bob Levey / Getty Images

The Yankees would appear to have the upper hand in the first game of the series, as the Red Sox will send struggling southpaw Drew Poemeranz to the mound, with the 29-year-old’s 1-1 record and bloated 6.14 ERA in three starts since returning from a season-opening stint on the disabled list April 20.

The Yankees will start the series with their 24-year-old ace, Luis Severino. The Dominican-Born righty has already fanned 52 while walking just 12 in 47 innings pitched this season on his way to a stellar 0.851 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), 2.11 ERA, and a 5-1 won-loss record.

But Severino’s lone loss of the season so far came against the Red Sox in Boston on April 10, when the Red Sox shellacked him for five runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Red Sox got a boost Tuesday afternoon when Manager Alex Cora announced that superstar outfielder Mookie Betts — who left Sunday’s game in Texas with a shoulder contusion — will start against the Yankees. Betts leads the Majors in home runs, with 13, as well as batting average at .355, slugging percentage at .818, and OPS (on base percentage plus slugging percentage) at a towering 1.252.

Struggling Red Sox lefty Drew Poemeranz will need his best outing of the young season to top the Yankees on Tuesday. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

To watch a free and legal live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game on Tuesday, go the MLB Live Facebook page at this link. The game will stream live, with no blackout restrictions even in the two teams’ home markets, from there.

Cable or satellite subscribers can also watch a live stream of the game via the MLB Network, which features the game on its MLB Showcase telecast and online stream. Sign in with login credentials at this link.

Another way to watch the crucial early season Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now at this link, Sling TV at this link, or YouTube TV at this link. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free preview, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees game live stream for free.