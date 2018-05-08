Meghan Markle Bikini Photos Surface Ahead Of Royal Wedding

It almost seems like deja vu for Meghan Markle ahead of her Royal Wedding to Prince Harry. With mere days until she walks down the aisle, old bikini pictures surfaced of the future royal.

The Daily Mail reported that these pictures of Markle taken just one month after she met her future husband, Prince Harry, resurfaced as her popularity soars while the world awaits her big day. In the candid shots, Markle and her best friend Jessica Mulroney were on a vacation in Italy.

These days, Mulroney serves as Markle’s unofficial wedding planner. Although Meghan won’t have a maid of honor, Jessica, who’s often called Canada’s Gweneth Paltrow, plans to be in London by her friend’s side as he married Prince Harry at St. George Cathedral at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

Meghan shares three children with her husband Ben Mulroney, son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. Their children, twins Brian and John, seven, and daughter Ivy, four, may serve as page boys and a flower girl at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding. Reportedly, the future royal calls herself the Mulroney children’s “Aunty Meg.”

Jessica helped Meghan create the effortlessly chic style that she’s so well known for. It’s a style so fetching that some believe she may actually be seen as more of a fashion icon than Kate Middleton.

Fans of the Royal Family may remember a similar holiday bathing suit situation with Kate Middleton at the time leading up to her wedding to Prince William. However, that photo situation had less of a friendly vibe. In fact, French photographers used strong, telephoto lenses to take pictures of the future Duchess of Cambridge on a private holiday in Provence while she sunbathed topless.

According to a Vogue report, after several years of legal battle, the French magazine Closer ended up losing, and they had to pay a fine to Kate Middleton and Prince William of 100,000 euros. Plus, two other staffers had to pay 90,000 euros in fines for publishing the topless photos of Kate Middleton. The suit actually asked for 1.5 million euros. Despite the lower fines, the Royal Family was still pleased with the ruling. It marked a significant win for privacy for the British royals.