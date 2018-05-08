Kim Kardashian Divorce Rumors Skyrocket After Stag Appearance, But What’s Really Going On?

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumors continue to build steam; however, one report suggests that the couple is not splitting up any time soon.

Is there some trouble brewing regarding the marriage of power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Despite rumors circulating about a possible divorce between the two, there is a report from Gossip Cop suggesting that the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumors could not be further from the truth.

Given the developments involving Kanye West’s recent social media outbursts, not to mention his TMZ interview a week ago, it is easy to believe that it could create a marital divide. It was around that time that the rumors surrounding the possibility of a divorce between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian began to spread like wildfire.

Less than a week ago, Life and Style Weekly reported that a divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was imminent. Much of their evidence surrounding the claim that things were shaky between both Kardashian and West was about the recent erratic behavior of the recording star.

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumors would only heat up over the course of the weekend. It was the one event that Kanye West did not attend which sparked the hysteria.

Kim Kardashian wowed guests and spectators alike with her appearance at the Met Gala this past weekend. Her stunning gold dress left many people marveling at how beautiful she looked. By the end of the event, however, it was not the form-fitted gown Kim Kardashian adorned which had people buzzing.

There was not a Kanye West sighting at the Met Gala. Kim Kardashian’s stag appearance at the Met Gala raised a few eyebrows, leading people to speculate even further that she was headed to a divorce. As of now, a divorce is only speculation and likely false.

Since the Met Gala, there has been more evidence that could put the divorce rumors between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to bed.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian tweeted out to Kanye West wishing that he was attending the Met Gala with her. To the contrary of the divorce rumors circulating, Kim Kardashian’s message to Kanye West was a loving one.

Kanye West was not expected to attend this year’s Met Gala, according to Cosmopolitan, leaving his absence an understandable one. This is yet another reason to believe that he and Kim Kardashian are still a strong power couple and they hope to remain that way.