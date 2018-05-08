Minnesota Vikings Share Opinion On Where LeBron James Will Sign

The Vikings took a vote on where they think LeBron James will end up playing next season.

LeBron James is the hottest topic in the NBA right now. Whether it be for his impressive playoff performances or his upcoming free agency, fans can’t seem to get away from the topic of James. This is the first offseason since James left for the Miami Heat that fans actually think he could walk away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looking ahead at free agency, there are a few teams that have emerged as potential contenders to sign James. Among those teams are the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Philadelphia 76ers. Some think the Heat could make another run at James as well.

Not only are NBA fans excited to see what happens with LeBron this offseason, but the Minnesota Vikings are also sharing their opinions. In a recent Twitter post, the Vikings showed the tally of final votes.

Minnesota seems to think that James will end up remaining with the Cavaliers when everything is said and done. In second place came the Lakers, while the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves were tied for third.

There are plenty of high-profile people making their predictions for James this offseason. Shaquille O’Neal believes that James will head to L.A. to play with Paul George for the Lakers. That prediction certainly could make a lot of sense, as James and George would be a lethal duo.

Vikings asking all the tough questions ???? pic.twitter.com/8u7QNDXFWD — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) May 8, 2018

No matter where he ends up signing in free agency, his postseason success this year will not be forgotten anytime soon. He has taken his game to a new level and has been doing everything for the Cavaliers. After being taken to a Game 7 by the Indiana Pacers in the first round, James led the Cavaliers to a sweep of the Toronto Raptors to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Throughout his stretch of playoff success, James has averaged 27.5 points per game to go along with 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. He has shot 54.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point line. In addition to those numbers, James has also hit two buzzer beaters to win games.

Cleveland certainly should hope that James doesn’t leave them a second time. If he does, they are going to have a much longer rebuilding process than they did last time around.

Expect to hear James’ name early and often this offseason. His free agency this year is going to be one of the most talked about free agency stories of all time.