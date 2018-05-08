Trump’s Decision To Withdraw U.S. From Iran Deal Gets Mixed Reaction From World Leaders

Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Reiterating that the Iranian regime is the leading state sponsor of terror, he said that, over the years, the nation had bombed American embassies and military installations.

“It murdered hundreds of American service members, kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured American citizens,” he added.

U.S. To Reinstate Sanctions

Trump signed a presidential memorandum to reinstate U.S. nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime. He announced that the U.S. will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction and warned that any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned.

Following Trump’s decision on the Iran deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement. They said that they will continue to honor the deal.

“It is with regret and concern that we, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom take note of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States of America from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The trio added that Iran continues to abide by the restrictions set out by the JCPOA, in line with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“Therefore we, the E3, will remain parties to the JCPOA. Our governments remain committed to ensuring the agreement is upheld and will work with all the remaining parties to the deal to ensure this remains the case including through ensuring the continuing economic benefits to the Iranian people that are linked to the agreement,” they said.

Former President Barack Obama said that Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal was misguided.

“Walking away from the JCPOA turns our back on America’s closest allies and an agreement that our country’s leading diplomats, scientists, and intelligence professionals negotiated. In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next. But the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers,” he said on Facebook.

My thoughts on President Trump’s Iran statement: pic.twitter.com/E5A12PKnnx — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) May 8, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who played a crucial role in Trump’s decision, took to Twitter to thank the president.

Thank you President Trump for your bold decision and your commitment to prevent Iran from ever getting nuclear weapons. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/F8lldwqhID — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 8, 2018

Khalid bin Salma, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, in a statement on Twitter, lauded Trump’s decision.