‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Kyle Richards Admits Relationship With Sister Kathy Hilton Is ‘Not Great’

Kyle Richards is speaking candidly about their family feud.

Kyle Richards’ relationship with her oldest sister, Kathy Hilton, is “not great.”

During tonight’s conclusion of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Richards will be seen opening up about the ongoing strain between herself and Hilton, explaining that their latest differences appear to be the result of her new series for Paramount Network, American Woman.

“I’m looking forward to [Kathy] seeing American Woman, because I think she’s going to look and say, ‘I read the situation wrong,'” Richards says in a sneak peek at tonight’s show, via People.

Richards is the co-executive producer of American Woman, which is inspired by Richards’ upbringing with her late mother, Kathleen Richards, and her two sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards. However, when it comes to the stories she used for the new series, Richards insisted that she did not share anything that would be credited to her two sisters. Instead, she included her own stories about her mom and their childhood.

Richards also said that the series was a “fictionalized version” of their lives.

As the sneak peek continues, Lisa Vanderpump, a longtime friend of Richards, suggests that if Richards and Hilton’s mother was still around, things would likely be much different between them. As she explained, their sisterly bond likely would have remained intact if that piece of the puzzle was still present.

Richards then admits that while her husband, Mauricio Umansky, has been incredibly supportive of her throughout the past several years, she misses having her sisters, including Kim Richards, close by.

Kyle Richards’ relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton has been kept off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for the most part, but when it comes to her strained relationship with sister Kim, a lot has played out between them on the show.

As fans may recall, Richards once took aim at her older sister’s alcoholism, blasting her for her drinking habits in a limo during an early season. Kim then took aim at Richards, slamming her and her husband for allegedly stealing their late mother’s Palm Springs home from her.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.