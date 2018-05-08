Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Commemorated By Dunkin’ Donuts With ‘Royal Love’ Doughnut

To celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Dunkin’ Donuts announced plans to release a limited edition specialized pastry available for one week later this month.

On Saturday, May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. For those who aren’t on the royal guest list and find themselves stuck here in the U.S., People reported that the doughnut chain created a unique confection called the “Royal Love” doughnut.

The limited-edition treat is shaped like a heart, filled with jelly, and topped with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle. It’s only available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts from May 14 through May 20.

Plus, for those who are in New York, Dunkin’ Donuts has a special treat. The chain plans to offer “Royal Rides” through Central Park in a beautiful bright pink carriage featuring the brand’s familiar logo. Princes and princesses in the area can feel just like royalty at least briefly as they travel through the lush park in style just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride after their wedding (well, perhaps not just like the royal couple).

Dunkin' Donuts celebrates Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal wedding with 'Royal Love Donut' https://t.co/rLj5lmbkdU pic.twitter.com/aGtBj1aewd — Lord Voldemort's Son (@AFatRepublican) May 8, 2018

The new doughnut sounds like a treat for almost everyone royal fan or not. For those who plan to watch the royal wedding live or stream it, the pastry could help set the tone for a fun event. Because the wedding begins at 7 a.m. EDT, this special doughnut makes a great addition to watch party menus. For those who plan to watch later, Spotify and iTunes will have streams of the royal wedding available to view after it takes place.

Much of the world plan to tune in to watch Meghan Markle walk down the aisle to see the dress that Inquisitr reported made her cry when she found it. Prince Harry will not see his bride’s wedding gown until she appears on her father Thomas Markle’s arm as she moves forward toward her new spot in the world as a member of the British royal family. Keeping that tradition is essential to the couple as they officially begin their life together.