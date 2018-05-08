‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Farah Fath Heads Back To Salem As Mimi

Farah Fath is returning to her roots. She got her start on Days of Our Lives back in 1999, and now, she is returning to Salem to reprise the role of Mimi Lockhart. According to Soap Opera Digest, Farah Fath is taping at the Burbank Studios and will air later this year.

Days of Our Lives tapes several months in advance. Farah Fath is currently bringing her character, Mimi Lockhart back to life and fans will have to wait a few months to see the big return. She left Salem back in 2007 and headed to work on One Life to Live at the time. Fath created the role of Gigi Morasco and stayed in Llanview until 2012.

Ron Carlivati is currently writing for Days of Our Lives now, and he has worked with Farah Fath before. He was writing for One Life to Live when she jumped to ABC, so the two are familiar with one another. This is exciting news for Days fans who saw Fath’s on-screen mom, Judi Evans reprise her role as Bonnie recently. There are a lot of things that are coming up in Salem, and the return of fan favorites is just the beginning.

Aside from her gigs on Days of Our Lives and One Life to Live, Farah Fath also starred in the E! reality show, Dirty Soap. It featured soap stars in their own element, like the more modern reality shows that air now. Fath was on there alongside Kelly Monaco and Kirsten Storms from General Hospital. There was a huge fallout between Farah and Kirsten, and a lot of drama was caught on the show. The two had previously worked together on Days and had been friends. Dirty Soap was canceled, but the fallout left soap fans speechless.

The official return date for Farah Fath on Days of Our Lives is still unclear. Details have not been ironed out, but speculation is that Mimi Lockhart will appear in Salem sometime during November sweeps. What her storyline will involve remains to be seen, but fans are looking forward to seeing Fath back in Salem after being gone for over a decade.