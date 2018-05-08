‘Teen Mom 2’: Did Adam Lind’s Mom Help Him Violate His Custody Agreement With Chelsea Houska?

Chelsea Houska's ex-boyfriend violated his custody agreement over Easter weekend.

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are seen reacting to news of a secret meeting between Adam Lind and the 8-year-old daughter he shares with his ex-girlfriend in a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek.

After seeing that Lind secretly spent time with Aubree Houska over the Easter weekend, Houska and DeBoer chat about the ordeal after attending a court hearing for their ongoing custody case.

“We had court with Adam. His mom was really mean,” Houska said through tears, via a report shared by OK! Magazine on May 8.

“She’s not supposed to see him unless it is at the visitation center,” Houska added.

“I think its f**king horse s**t,” DeBoer replied.

Over the Easter break, Lind shockingly shared a selfie of him and Aubree on his Snapchat account and right away, fans grew concerned. As many know, Lind used to be restricted to spending time with Aubree only when his parents were present. However, months ago, after Lind was accused of drug use and an assault on his former fiancé, Stasia Huber, he was further restricted to spending time with his daughter only at a court-ordered visitation center. That said, his parents still see Aubree and may have played a role in his recent violation.

Lind quit his role on Teen Mom 2 in 2016 but Houska and DeBoer have continued to share their lives in the years since.

Houska and DeBoer began their relationship in 2014 and became engaged one year later. Then, in late 2016, just months before welcoming their first child, son Watson, the couple got married.

During their first wedding, Houska was several months pregnant. As fans may recall, Houska didn’t intend on conceiving her second child prior to her big day and because it happened, she chose to move forward only with a small ceremony. One year later, Houska threw a second ceremony that was much larger and attended by a number of her close friends and family members.

For years, Houska has made it clear that she and DeBoer want to have a big family and during the first half of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, which aired last year, the couple was seen discussing the possibility of getting pregnant with their second child. Months later, Houska took to Instagram to confirm that she and DeBoer would be welcoming a baby girl later this year.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.