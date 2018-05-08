‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Dishes On Javi Marroquin Proposal That Almost Happened

Major drama revealed in brand new 'Teen Mom 2' trailer.

Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus nearly got engaged. A brand new trailer for the show recently revealed that Javi had bought Briana a ring and that she would have likely said yes if he had asked her to be his wife.

According to a May 8 report by Radar Online, an extended trailer for the brand new season of Teen Mom 2 reveals that Javi Marroquin bought a ring for Briana DeJesus after only a few months of dating. The MTV reality star is seen holding the diamond ring in the clip, as his sister tells him he is moving too fast.

“Briana loves me and I see that,” he says.

Briana DeJesus told the site that Javi Marroquin never did propose to her, and that she would have said yes to the proposal if things had been a little bit different, adding that the ring that the Teen Mom 2 dad had picked out was “pretty.”

As many Teen Mom fans know, Javi and Briana began dating after the reunion show filmed back in October 2017. Their relationship caused a lot of drama between Marroquin and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. During the relationship, Javi, Kailyn, and Briana all engaged in a war of words with one another, which continued weeks after Marroquin and DeJesus split.

#tbt Miami nights A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 22, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

At the time of the breakup, Javi Marroquin revealed that he and Briana DeJesus decided to call it quits because she didn’t want to move to Delaware to be with him. Briana, who lives in Florida, told a different story, saying that her planned plastic surgery with Dr. Miami played a huge part in their decision to end the relationship.

Meanwhile, the new Teen Mom 2 trailer also featured police officers showing up at the home of Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason. The officers revealed that someone had called them to do a welfare check on the children in the home. Jenelle then claimed that the police were “harassing” her and her family.

“We don’t need it anymore,” she stated.

Teen Mom 2 fans will see all the drama play out every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.