Getting Revenge? Brandi Glanville Reunites With Kim Richards Days After Being Dissed By Her Sister Kyle

Is Brandi Glanville using Kim Richards to get even?

Last week, Kyle Richards said filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Brandi Glanville was “scary” and this week, Glanville is hanging with her sister.

“It wasn’t fun,” Kyle said during an appearance on the Reality of Reality podcast, via Reality Blurb.

According to Kyle, she felt as if she was walking through a landmine during her time on-screen with Brandi and accused her of being vicious simply for the sake of being mean. Kyle also shaded Brandi for smacking Lisa Vanderpump in the face and throwing a glass of wine at Eileen Davidson before saying she wouldn’t want to do a show she was a part of.

“I don’t want to be in that environment,” Kyle explained.

While Brandi didn’t offer a statement of her own in regard to the things Kyle said, she’s seemingly responded in an indirect way by hanging out with Kyle’s older sister, Kim Richards. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Kyle and Kim’s relationship has been strained on and off for the past several years, and Kim’s friendship with Brandi certainly hasn’t help mend things between them.

“Hanging with auntie [Kim Richards] poolside,” Brandi wrote in the caption of a May 6 photo.

Because of Kim Richards’ alcoholism, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have questioned how healthy a friendship with Brandi Glanville is for Kim. After all, Brandi has become known for her heavy drinking and wild behavior on the show.

As fans will recall, Brandi and Kim established a friendship with one another after feuding for a couple of seasons immediately after Brandi joined the show and were quickly accused of linking up to get under the skin of Kyle. That said, Kyle has continued to support Kim throughout her addiction struggles, and her 2015 arrests, and recently spent time with her sister in Los Angeles.

Although it is unclear whether or not Brandi and Kim’s recent hangout was contrived, or if it was planned long before Kyle’s comments, the timing is certainly suspicious, especially considering their history.

While Kyle continues to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi hasn’t been featured on the show since Season 6 and Kim hasn’t been featured since Season 7.