Kentucky Judge Timothy Nolan: Trump Campaign Manager, GOP Tea Party Supporter Guilty Of Sex Trafficking Youth

A Kentucky judge who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for underage sex trafficking was associated with the Tea Party and the 2016 Trump campaign in Campbell County.

Former Kentucky judge Timothy Nolan (also known as Tim Nolan) was sentenced to 20 years in prison based on the human trafficking charges that he plead guilty to earlier in February 2018. The 71-year-old man originally faced more than 100 years for the 28 felony charges he faced.

Court records stated that Nolan “used money, drugs, housing, threats to call the probation office, and violent acts, as means to coerce, deceive and force the women to engage in commercial sexual activity.” Nolan was supposed to be sentenced to prison earlier in the year, but in March he fired his lawyers and attempted to withdraw his guilty plea during a bizarre court appearance.

According to WLWT5, the charges involved underage sex trafficking so prosecutors read statements from teen victims, many of whom were less than 16 years old.

“I find it hard to sleep some nights because certain images from my past encounters with Tim Nolan continue to haunt me,” Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley said as she read one victim’s letter.

“Each time I left him, he took a piece of my soul as payment,” another victim wrote.

Nolan asked Judge Kathy Lape to consider parole and apologized for his crimes before reading Luke Chapter 5 of the Bible.

“I resolve to fight my demons and addictions and to not repeat my immoral conduct and behavior,” Nolan said.

However, Judge Lape did not believe Nolan’s apology was sincere.

“The threats, manipulation and ultimate abuse ends today,” Lape said.

The instances of abuse included Nolan using painkillers and heroin as payment in exchange for sex. One underage victim lived on real estate owned by Nolan and he threatened eviction in order to get the victim to perform sexual acts on him.

Before his downfall, ex-Kentucky Judge Timothy Nolan was viewed as a top-ranking judge in his state. He was also picked out in 2016 as Donald Trump’s campaign manager for Campbell County. Nolan also served as a Board of Education member but resigned from his post. Cincinnati.com reported that Nolan was a Tea Party loyalist for many years but he often criticized local Republican leadership. Nolan once clashed with GOPFacts.org in a lawsuit because it was alleged that the website falsely claimed a photo showed Nolan wearing a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) outfit.