Johnny Manziel Admitted To Texas Hospital After Reacting To Prescription Medication

In the middle of his NFL comeback attempt, Johnny Manziel has landed in the hospital.

Johnny Manziel has not had an overly good time since leaving Texas A&M and heading to the NFL, but he’s certainly hoping that he can resume his professional career at some point. Less than a month after showing he could still play in the Spring League, Manziel has ended up in the hospital as of Monday night.

The former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns was around Humble, Texas the last couple of days to attend the JMBLYA concert. He was first there to play in a golf tournament which was hosted by his former college teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

According to TMZ, Johnny Manziel ended up in the hospital on Monday night, but fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

Denise Michaels is Manziel’s rep and she said that his hospitalization was due to an “adjustment in his prescription” which caused a bad reaction. After a short amount of time in the Texas hospital, Michaels said that he is “fine and headed home.”

Earlier this year, the quarterback revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder, but it is not known if this hospital visit had anything to do with that. For now, Manziel is doing fine and it appears as if the hospitalization was simply more of a precautionary measure.

After a tumultuous, and short, career in the NFL, the young quarterback is trying to make it back into the league and hopes of landing with another team. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft and played in just 14 games over the next two years before being released by the Browns.

During his short time with the team, he passed for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns while running for one more score.

Last month, Johnny Manziel took part in the Spring League and showed that he still has a lot of the skills that made him so attractive to teams in the NFL Draft years ago. As reported by the official website of the NFL, he has an offer from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, but he has yet to accept it.

If he does, it’s a two-year deal and he’s still waiting to see if an NFL comes calling for him.

Johnny Manziel has worked very hard to get things in order in his life and he’s now focusing on getting his professional football career back on track. He has made huge strides and hopes that an NFL team will see the effort he is putting in to get back on the field. While his ultimate goal is to get back to the NFL, there are other options out there and the CFL is waiting for him. Luckily for the young QB, this hospitalization on Monday wasn’t anything serious.