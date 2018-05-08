Khloe Kardashian Has Reportedly Seen ‘All The Photos And Videos’ Involving Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe has seen all of the photos and videos of Tristan's cheating.

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly seen all of photos and videos of Tristan Thompson cheating on her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly feeling bad for her cheating baby daddy now that her family and fans have turned their backs on him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian didn’t know the “full scope” of Tristan Thompson’s cheating when she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, in early April. Photos and video of Tristan kissing and touching multiple women surfaced only hours before Kardashian went into labor and erupted in the following days.

However, since that time Us Weekly reports that Khloe has watched the videos and seen all of the photographs that were leaked of Tristan’s infidelity. Now that she allegedly knows all there is to know about the cheating scandal, she’s made the decision to stay with the father of her child.

Khloe reportedly feels like “the whole world is against Tristan” following the cheating scandal. Insiders claim that Kardashian is still very much “in love” with Thompson and that it’s upsetting to her that nobody is offering him any support.

The source went on to add that Khloe Kardashian’s closest family and friends are trying to be supportive toward her during this time, but it’s “hard” because they know if they keep their distance from Tristan Thompson, they are going to “risk losing Khloe.”

It seems that Kardashian has officially made up her mind about the status of her relationship with Thompson. The couple was spotted having lunch together in Cleveland last week and days later, Khloe attended Tristan’s basketball game, proving to everyone that they’re trying to keep their family together during this sensitive situation.

TMZ reported this week that Khloe’s famous family members are not happy about her recent reconciliation with Tristan. However, the Kardashian/Jenner clan aren’t planning to pressure Khloe to dump Tristan and are instead praising her for her strength during one of the most difficult times in her life.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out publicly about the cheating scandal, but fans are expecting new details to emerge during the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.