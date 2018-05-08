‘Bill & Ted 3’ Confirmed By Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter

The third movie from the cult classic franchise comes 27 years after we last saw the time-traveling teens.

Excellent news for Bill and Ted fans. Nearly 30 years after Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter debuted their roles as teen time-travelers Ted Logan and Bill Preston in the cult classic Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the dynamic duo is back to reprise the roles for a third movie. The upcoming Bill & Ted movie will be called Bill & Ted Face the Music, and it comes 27 years after the characters’ last outing together in the sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Deadline reports.

The third movie of the series is currently in pre-production and has been written by the original creators of the franchise, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot will direct the film.

Bill & Ted fans may recall that the iconic characters were previously on a mission to save the world with their rock ‘n roll music. Now, besties Bill and Ted will be seen as middle-aged men still trying to pen the greatest song ever written. But this time, their daughters will help them out in a brand new, epic time-travel adventure.

According to Deadline, Bill and Ted will meet “a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends” as they seek “the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it.”

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will face the music in 'Bill & Ted 3' under director Dean Parisot.https://t.co/T47p9zvqTs — Collider (@Collider) May 8, 2018

In a joint statement about the project, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter said: “We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

The revival of Reeves and Winters’ classic characters is a dream come true for longtime fans of the franchise, which spawned cartoon and live-action TV spinoffs and a Nintendo video game back in the day. But it’s far from a new idea. Reeves recently told Entertainment Weekly that a third Bill & Ted movie has been talked about for more than a decade.

“Chris and Ed came to us in 2007 with the idea of doing it,” Reeves revealed to EW. “They pitched us an idea. It sounded great.”

Bill & Ted 3 is finally going into production with both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves: https://t.co/A2695A2xgf pic.twitter.com/lRK7VhasHq — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 13, 2016

Solomon admitted they had been back and forth a few times and “wanted to get it right” with a script they could all get behind.

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up 27 years after mentor Rufus (George Carlin) told Bill and Ted that they would write music that would turn the world into a utopia. But at age 50 the two still haven’t done it, so now they’ll face the consequences.

The new film will also feature “a few delicious cameos by people to be named another time” (per Solomon). As for the title characters, Keanu Reeves is happy to resurrect his alter ego for another excellent adventure.

“I love the characters so much — who they are, the spirit of their voice that Chris and Ed have given [them],” Reeves told EW. “You can’t go wrong with: ‘Be excellent to each other.’ And: ‘Party on!'”

You can see a trailer for the original Bill & Ted movie below.