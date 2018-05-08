Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett’s Rolls Royce Was Stolen And Involved In A ‘Catastrophic’ Collision

Randall Emmett's Rolls Royce was recently totaled.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend’s Rolls Royce was recently stolen.

On May 7 on Instagram, Randall Emmett shared a shocking video of his now-totaled white Rolls Royce convertible, revealing that the car was discovered after being involved in “a severe, catastrophic accident.”

In his post, Emmett showcased the damage done to his vehicle, the majority of which appeared to be located at the car’s front end. He also thanked the California Highway Patrol for locating his car after it was taken from his possession.

“This is the end of the chapter… No Rolly Rolly now!” Emmett told his fans and followers.

As fans have seen on Kent and Emmett’s Instagram pages in recent months, the couple often shares photos from the vehicle and Emmett has even shared video of himself driving the car. The couple also frequently posts photos from Emmett’s private jet — and from their frequent vacations and short trips to Las Vegas.

Emmett first shared the news of his stolen vehicle on Instagram in mid-April.

While Emmett confirmed that it was the highway patrol in his home state who were able to locate the vehicle and have it towed, he did not reveal any information regarding who may have taken his Rolls Royce last month — or if the police had any leads.

Rolly Rolly is dead and recovered

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating in early 2016, but as fans have seen, Emmett has not been featured at all on Vanderpump Rules. In fact, he wasn’t even mentioned by name during Season 5. Instead, Kent kept her relationship completely to herself until Season 6, when she finally began mentioning Emmett on the show.

At the start of Kent and Emmett’s relationship, he was separated from his former wife, Ambyr Childers, but their divorce wasn’t made final until the end of 2017. Since then, Kent and Emmett have become more public with their relationship and frequently post images of one another on their social media pages.

In other Lala Kent news, the reality star and aspiring singer recently lost her father, Kent Burningham, and attended his funeral in Utah earlier this month.

After her dad’s death, Kent took to her Instagram page where she thanked her boyfriend of two years for being her “rock” throughout her difficult times.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.