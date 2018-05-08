Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Know ‘Full Scope’ Of Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal When She Gave Birth

Khloe didn't find out the extent of Tristan's cheating until after she gave birth.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been a roller coaster over the past month. The couple not only welcomed their first child together, baby True, but they’ve also been dealing with a shocking cheating scandal and the aftermath of their reconciliation.

According to a May 7 report by Cosmopolitan, Khloe Kardashian didn’t find out the full scope of Tristan Thompson’s cheating until after their child was born. Photos and video of Tristan being unfaithful surfaced only hours before Khloe gave birth, and during the time of delivery Kardashian had no idea how much the scandal would blow up.

Before the cheating news broke, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had picked out baby True’s name, and had ordered baby supplies with the name monogrammed on them. Once Khloe gave birth, changing the baby’s ironic name was never even mentioned. However, after the name was announced, many fans and those close to Kardashian wondered why the reality star would choose such a name considering the circumstances.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian didn’t have time to gather all of the information and try to get the truth from Tristan Thompson before she went into labor. In addition, the name was chosen because of family connections, which makes it very special to Khloe.

However, in the days following the baby’s birth, the cheating scandal continued to make headlines with multiple women coming out to reveal they had been with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

It has now been one month since photos and video of Tristan cheating have surfaced, and Khloe is still in Cleveland. Despite reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was considering leaving Thompson and heading back to L.A. with her family, the couple have seemingly come to an understand. They were spotted having lunch together in Cleveland last week, and Khloe even attended Tristan’s basketball game over the weekend. Days later, Kardashian looked happy as she took baby True out for a stroller ride in a Cleveland park.

Despite all of the recent drama, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are sticking together, and staying quiet about the cheating scandal for now.