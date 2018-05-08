Zendaya Stuns At Met Gala, Rumored Beau Tom Holland Gushes Over Her Jaw-Dropping Appearance

'The Greatest Showman' actress Zendaya wowed Monday night at the 2018 Met Gala, and by the looks of things, her rumored boyfriend and co-star Tom Holland thought she nailed it.

Stars gathered Monday night at the 2018 Met Gala and, as always, the fashion choices were jaw-dropping across the board. This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and the Greatest Showman actress Zendaya was one celebrity who seemingly hit all the right notes with her look. She had everybody buzzing and her rumored boyfriend Tom Holland publicly praised her look as well.

Women’s Wear Daily details that Zendaya’s Met Gala look was created by Versace and was inspired by the iconic Joan of Arc. The star’s stylist, Law Roach, opened up about how he was working with the Versace team to create something unique that paired religion and strong women together. One night Roach dreamed about Joan of Arc and that sparked the design that Zendaya wore at the Met Gala Monday night.

Versace highlighted Zendaya in her gown on their Instagram page and noted that it was made with gunmetal chainmail and had Swarovski crystals added to it. The gown had a beaded silk chiffon skirt that flowed out with a long train and the actress added silver heels and rings to finish the look. As it turns out, Zendaya was torn between two different Versace designs even throughout the weekend. While many would love to see the gown she chose not to wear, there’s no doubt that the Joan of Arc-inspired piece hit the right mark.

Not only did the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress stun everybody with her Versace gown, her choice of hairstyle for the 2018 Met Gala got people buzzing as well. As the Hollywood Reporter details, Zendaya never hesitates to go bold, and that was the case Monday night as well.

Hairstylist Ursula Stephen created the look after seeing the Versace dress. Inspired by the Joan of Arc story, Stephen added extensions to Zendaya’s hair, dyed them red, then cut them down to the short length seen at the Met Gala. Stephen said that she was aiming to represent strong, natural beauty, adding that she loves that Zendaya is one who regularly reflects that very ideal.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, her co-star in Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been close since filming the movie together. Rumors have swirled for some time now that they are dating, but they have never been willing to confirm that’s the case. It’s clear that Holland loved Zendaya’s Met Gala look, as he shared a photo of her in the Versace gown via his Instagram page and added a caption that said, “All hail the queen. Killing it mate.”

There were plenty of buzzworthy looks showcased at the 2018 Met Gala. Other standouts in Versace included Kim Kardashian West, Blake Lively, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and many fans would have a hard time picking a favorite. Zendaya’s Joan of Arc approach definitely captured the feel of the event and it certainly doesn’t hurt that her rumored boyfriend Tom Holland seemed to love it as well.