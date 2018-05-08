‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Dons White Bikini On Fiji Beach Romp

Farrah Abraham is the star of "Teen Mom" who has since become an adult entertainment star.

Farrah Abraham is in the business of being in business for herself.

The former Teen Mom star turned adult entertainment star has recently been snapped in Fiji on vacation, and in the photos, she’s showing off her much-heralded, much-enhanced tuchas.

The Daily Mail was the first to feature photos of Farrah Abraham on the beach in Fiji, where she wore a sexy white bikini and a pouty red lip while smiling for the cameras.

Farrah subsequently took to her social media accounts to share the photos of her in a barely-there bikini, which naturally got her plenty of positive comments from the so-called “thirst trap” community.

Fans of Teen Mom will recall that it wasn’t that long ago that Farrah took to social media to share the results of her “butt injections,” and even showcased the injections in real-time!

The Daily Mail is also claiming that Farrah is in Fiji with her nine-year-old daughter, Sophia, and the duo not only enjoyed watching a traditional Fijian dance, but they’ve enjoyed soaking up the Pacific Island sun.

They also posed for lovely social media pictures with locals while wearing flower crowns in their hair.

And, according to another report, Abraham and her daughter also accidentally stumbled on the set of Survivor while in Fiji! It should be interesting to see if their accidental appearance makes it into the show.

Farrah also said that her daughter would like to make a “special guest appearance” on Survivor, the hit CBS reality show, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

Even though Farrah Abraham is very close with her nine-year-old daughter, she recently came under fire because it was reportedly her daughter that filmed her butt injection surgery.

As fans of Teen Mom OG also know, Farrah Abraham was recently fired from the show that made her famous. The reasons for her firing haven’t been made abundantly clear, however, but it’s safe to say that she’s become better known for her other appearances — especially in the adult entertainment world and her online Instagram following — than she has for the MTV reality show that first brought her to the spotlight.