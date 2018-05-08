‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Renewed For Season 3 On Netflix

The Hammond family is coming back for more.

Santa Clarita Diet is officially coming back for Season 3. The hilarious horror-comedy series scored a renewal at Netflix, and fans couldn’t be more excited about the news.

According to a May 8 report by TVLine, Netflix announced on Tuesday that they would officially be bringing Santa Clarita Diet back for a third season, complete with stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

The series, which is a Netflix original, follows upper middle-class couple Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel (Olyphant) as they deal with an unbelievable truth. Upon eating some tainted seafood, Sheila dies and becomes a zombie-like creature who can only feast on the flesh of the living.

During Santa Clarita Diet Season 1, the show tackled the family learning to deal with the fact that the matriarch was a flesh-eating monster, who still maintained a job, house, family, and a lovable personality. During the sophomore season of the Netflix series, things got more complicated as Sheila’s killing spree got the family into even more trouble.

Santa Clarita Diet – Renewed for a 3rd Season (Posted: 2018-05-08 08:10:18)https://t.co/d8zZRHOzqa pic.twitter.com/gxtDBfAEs8 — SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) May 8, 2018

In addition, new developments about the origins of Sheila’s condition were revealed, and a type of cure was found for her. Although the substance didn’t bring Sheila back to life, it did stop the deterioration of her body. However, it was revealed that she would have to continue to eat human flesh to maintain her lifestyle.

Season 2 also brought the challenge of a nosy police officer who nearly discovered Shelia’s secret. However, by the end of the season, Santa Clarita Diet fans found out that Sheila may now be looked at as a religious symbol.

Netflix revealed that Santa Clarita Diet will officially return in 2019 for Season 3, which will feature 10 brand new episodes. The big renewal news comes only two months after Season 2 debuted on the streaming site to rave reviews from fans.

In addition to Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, Santa Clarita Diet also features Live Hewson as the couple’s daughter Abby, Skyler Gisondo as the nerdy next door neighbor Eric, Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Eric’s wild mother Lisa, and Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, as Dr. Cora Wolf, who helps Sheila make and take the only cure she could find.