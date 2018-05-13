‘Lightseekers Awakening’ Review: Mountain Starter Deck Will Burn Your Opponents

The "Lightseekers" Mountain Starter Deck is the best "Lightseekers" Starter Deck

The Mountain Starter Deck joins the Nature Starter Deck as one of the six preconstructed decks from Play Fusion‘s Lightseekers. The Mountain Starter Deck features a how-to-play insert, paper play mat, cardboard deck box, life counter marker, and an unopened booster pack from the game’s first set, Lightseekers Awakening.

Hero (1)

1 Dolo the Mighty

Combo Cards (5)

1 Impenetrable Shield

1 Wrath of the Mountain

1 Inferno

1 Stream of Tantos

1 Crystal Skin

Buffs (9)

1 Enchanted Soil

2 Magma Wurm

1 Mountain Fort

2 Prism Cannon

1 Colossi Ritual Site

1 Exteria Defender

1 Stone Scribe

Attack/Defend (21)

1 Scrying Crystal

1 Lava Bouncer

1 Crystal Maze

2 Boulder Feast

2 Everok Relic

2 Crystal Leech

2 Flame Bat

2 Rock Rager

2 Crystal Bat

2 Umbron Informant

2 Umbron Thief

2 Sneaky Kreebal

The Lightseekers Awakening Mountain Starter Deck is a red burn deck through and through. The real star here is Dolo the Mighty. Featured exclusively in the Mountain Starter Deck, Dolo the Mighy packs a powerful punch because it allows you to gain a massive amount of card advantage with little to no downside in comparison to both Treanu and Zuna.

Enchanted Soil is a rare rotating buff found only in the Lightseekers Awakening Mountain Starter Deck that pairs well with the deck’s hero Dolo the Mighty. Enchanted Soil will heal you for two on its second corner, and for three on its third and fourth corners for a total of eight health. That pays for four activations of Dolo the Mighty.

Wrath of the Mountain is another exclusive Lightseekers card from the Mountain Starter Deck. This Combo Attack card deals a whopping 12 damage to your opponent. If Wrath of the Mountain doesn’t deliver the final game-winning blow, then they’ll have to take two action cards from their hand and shuffle them back into their deck.

Lava Bouncer may seem rather underwhelming at first glance be it only deals two damage, but it’s Lava Bouncer’s second line of text that makes it so fantastic. This rare Attack action card forces you to choose between the Attack, Buff, Defend, or Item card types and then your opponent reveals their hand and shuffles two cards from the chosen card type back into their deck.

Scrying Crystal is an interesting Attack action card which has been very situational in our playtesting. This rare Attack action card will make your opponent shuffle all of the combo cards in their hand back into their deck. They will also take damage equal to the number of those cards. Scrying Crystal can hit hard for a potential five cards and five life points. In our testing Scrying Crystal often hits for two and sometimes three when played mid game. It’s important to note that Combo cards are often the most powerful Lightseekers cards, so making your opponent shuffle two of their Combo cards back into their deck has a much greater impact on the game than you’d think.

The Lightseekers Awakening Mountain Starter Deck provides a superb starting point for gamers who’re looking to start playing Lightseekers. At the time of this article’s publication Dolo the Mighty alone is worth the price of the Mountain Starter Deck on the secondary market. Unlike other trading card games where the preconstructed decks don’t contain rares with any value, the Mountain Starter Deck is chock full of cards that are actually worth owning. The Lightseekers Mountain Starter Deck is the best Lightseekers deck from the six Lightseekers Starter decks we’ve played.