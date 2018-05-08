Justin Theroux & Emma Stone Leave Met Gala After-Party Together Amid Dating Rumors, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Justin and Emma continue to fuel dating rumors.

Justin Theroux and Emma Stone are fueling dating rumors yet again. The pair were spotted partying together after Monday night’s Met Gala and were even photographed leaving an after-party together.

According to a May 8 report by Radar Online, Justin Theroux, 46, and Emma Stone, 29, were dressed to impress on Monday night following the lavish Met Gala in New York City. Thereoux, who has been linked to numerous Hollywood starlets since announcing his divorce from wife Jennifer Aniston, wore black from head to toe and carried a camera while attending a party after the event. Meanwhile, Emma wore a navy blue dress with gold detailing and carried a matching clutch. When the party was over, Theroux and Stone climbed into the back of a car together and left.

As many fans already know, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston stunned fans when they filed for divorce back in February after less than three years of marriage. Since the split was announced, Justin has been seen spending time with many of Hollywood’s hottest stars such as Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Aubrey Plaza.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Theroux has also been linked to photographer and artist Petra Collins. The two have been spotted together multiple times since Theroux’s split with Aniston and has even been referred to as the actor’s girlfriend. However, the dating rumors were recently debunked when sources told Gossip Cop that Justin and Petra were “just friends” and that they had only met due to the fact that they have the same management.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @ justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has been staying out of the spotlight in the months since her split with Justin Theroux. The former Friends star has been seen here and there but hasn’t been as public as her ex. Sources claim that it’s frustrating for Jen to see Justin with all of these women. However, Justin seems to be getting used to the dating rumors. In April, he shared a photo of himself with Emma Stone and captioned the photo “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston released a statement about their split, but have not spoken out about the end of their marriage since that time.