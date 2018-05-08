‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Furious When He Learns Paul’s Secret

Will the truth about Leo finally come out?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will get a heavy dose of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) on Tuesday afternoon’s episode. The former fiances will come face to face and Sonny will be furious when he learns what Paul’s latest assignment as been.

According to Soaps, Sonny will find out that the Paul was hired by Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to dig into Vivian Alamain’s (Louise Sorel) relationship with Leo. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Sonny and Leo have been growing close over the past few weeks, but Leo’s intentions are not true. Vivian has hired the man to cozy up to Sonny in hopes of exacting some revenge against the Kiriakis family.

Now that Paul is officially investigation Leo, it seems that he may find out the shocking secret. However, Sonny may try to put an end to the investigation when he learns that Paul is looking into his new beau. As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Sonny was tore up after losing both Paul and Will. Now he is dealing with the end of both relationships, as well as the reality that the two loves of his life are now in a relationship with each other.

Sonny decided to move on and try dating again when he met Leo online. Sonny had no idea that the entire situation had been set up by Vivian as apart of her devilish revenge scheme. However, he began to fall for Leo (Greg Rikaart). The relationship hasn’t been without complications, but it has helped Sonny to forget about his heartbreak and look towards the future. Sadly, if Sonny finds out the truth about his relationship with Leo he may find his heart shattered into pieces yet again.

Many Days of our Lives fans are hoping to see Sonny and Will reunite if Will (Chandler Massey) can ever get his memory back. However, in the meantime DOOL viewers will have to watch the surprising storyline with Sonny, Paul, Leo, and Vivian play out.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.