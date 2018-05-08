Charleston police are taking the new accuser's story seriously and investigating says 'FitsNews'

Things are closing in on Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel because another woman has come forward accusing Ravenel of forcing himself on her. Ravenel was already under investigation by Bravo and the Southern Charm production company Haymaker, but now the Charleston, South Carolina police have gotten involved.

Ravenel’s latest accuser went to Charleston police yesterday and submitted to five hours of questioning, says FitsNews. The woman, whose name is being withheld at this time, said that she answered all of the questions the police had.

“I told them the truth about what happened to me. They are investigating him.”

The alleged victim was able to give evidence and timeline details which have compelled Charleston police to open a new investigation. Bravo now has another matter to vet while doing their own investigation into the accusations against Thomas Ravenel. A Bravo source has confirmed that Ravenel’s other Southern Charm cast members have been asked not to speak publicly about the Ravenel investigation.

“Bravo called the cast and directed them not to answer any questions.”

Two Southern Charm cast members have confirmed to FitsNews editor Will Folks that they have been asked not to talk about Thomas Ravenel in relation to the Bravo or Charleston police investigation.

Southern Charm Production Co. Investigating Thomas Ravenel Sexual Assault Claims https://t.co/RDtNg6fX33 — People (@people) May 4, 2018

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was already under a microscope after former Charleston resident Ashley Perkins came forward to say that Ravenel had sexually assaulted her mother back in 2015. Perkins provided photos of bruised wrists and documentation of the time period after the alleged assault. According to Perkins, her mother received a settlement of $200,000 from Ravenel on the condition that she does not pursue the matter further with Charleston police or the court.

But during meditation, Ashley Perkins was in the room with her mother, Ravenel, and the lawyers, but Thomas Ravenel’s legal team did not compel Ashley Perkins to sign the nondisclosure agreement, so she decided to go public.

Ashley Perkins shared the initial written statement by her mother after the alleged assault describing what she claims Southern Charm star Ravenel did to her.

“He touches every part of my body while I am screaming for him to stop. He refuses. At some point, he manages to free his private parts and shoves it in my face.”

???? Bravo And Haymaker Are Investigating The Assault Allegations Against Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel https://t.co/UBwoPDph3C If Thomas Ravenel doesn't know what "I'm talking about" maybe my e-mails describing mediation-sent to ME from Allred could remind him. — ???? Ashley Perkins ???? (@AshleyPerkins89) May 7, 2018

Robert P. Terbrusch, a family law attorney out of Connecticut who is representing Thomas Ravenel in this matter (Terbrusch also plays polo with Ravenel), says that with his financial status and position as a cast member on Southern Charm, Ravenel is a target for these kinds of accusations, says People Magazine.

But before he was on Southern Charm, Thomas Ravenel has had run-ins with the law and he served 10 months behind bars in a federal prison on cocaine charges which cost him his job as South Carolina state treasurer. According to court documents, Thomas Ravenel started using cocaine at the age of 18 but wasn’t arrested until he was in his 40’s.

But after he served his time, Ravenel didn’t sound remorseful as he believes that he should be able to do illicit drugs in the privacy of his own home.

“I’m not trying to say that wasn’t a stupid move … doing cocaine and sharing it. But, obviously, justice was not blind. I got a worse sentence than the drug dealer, how’s that work? He had a thousand customers. What happened to the other 999? … What I do in the privacy of my own home should be my own business.”

While still on probation from the cocaine charges, Thomas Ravenel was arrested for DUI in the Hamptons. Ravenel initially denied the charges, but later pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor and was fined $1,400.