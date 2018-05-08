Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Bring Baby Boy Into The World

Kirsten Dunst only recently confirmed her pregnancy with the 'Breaking Bad' actor.

It’s a boy for actress Kirsten Dunst!

The Spider-Man actress, through a representative, has announced that she and her fiancé, Breaking Bad actor Jesse Plemons, have welcomed their first child over the weekend.

According to People Magazine, Kirsten Dunst, 35, just “announced” her pregnancy back in January, when she did a photoshoot for Rodarte.

And though the pair has not yet released the name of their child — or even confirmed that the birth happened — a representative for the pair tells the outlet that mom and baby “are doing great.”

Plemons, 30, first met the actress when the duo was on set of the hit FX show Fargo. They played a married couple on the show and began dating shortly thereafter.

Dunst was spotted at the Golden Globe Awards with what looked to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger, but the pair neither confirmed nor denied the status of their relationship at the time.

However, Kirsten Dunst has also said that she’s “excited” about the prospect of having a baby and has been looking to Pinterest for wedding planning ideas.

She also said that she was at the stage in her life where she was looking to settle down since she’d been a working actress since she was a child.

For his part, Jesse Plemons has kept mostly mum about his relationship with Dunst. He also hasn’t been very public about his previous relationships, preferring instead to focus on his work, wherein he’s been compared to the likes of Matt Damon. He, in fact, has been dubbed “Meth Damon” in the press, in reference to his Breaking Bad character, who is in the illegal methamphetamines trade. Plemons is also a comedian, and he got his start on the hit show Friday Night Lights.

In the past, Dunst has been linked to her other co-stars, including her On the Road co-star Garrett Hedlund. She was also linked to Jake Gyllenhaal and to Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell.

Dunst and Plemons are based in Toluca Lake, California, after Dunst listed her New York City apartment for sale late last year.

Congratulations are in order to Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!