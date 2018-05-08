Kim Kardashian’s Rep Speaks Out On Kanye West Divorce Rumors

Are Kim and Kanye headed for a divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumors have been swirling in the wake of the rapper’s shocking Twitter rants and controversial comments during interviews. Sources have been claiming that Kim is seriously considering ending her marriage to Kanye. However, this week the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s rep is setting the record straight.

According to a May 7 report by Gossip Cop, Kim Kardashian’s rep claims that a recent report about the starlet considering a divorce from husband Kanye West is “false.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Radar Online was the first to report the divorce rumors. In the report, unnamed sources claim that Kim is fearful for the safety of herself and the couple’s three children, North, Saint, and Chicago in the aftermath of Kanye’s controversial comments.

The source told the site that Kardashian believes divorce may be her only option at the moment, and that everyone is telling Kim she should leave Kanye. West’s “erratic behavior” is cited as the main reason for the alleged divorce drama, and that his countless tweets, off the wall comments, and bizarre interviews have been so stressful for Kim that she is nearly reaching the point of a breakdown herself.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been jet setting over the past week. She accompanied Kanye West to Wyoming where he was working on his latest album and then headed to Las Vegas to attend a Cher concert. On Monday night she was in New York walking the red carpet at the pristine Met Gala with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. However, Kanye was not be her side for the second straight year.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Kim Kardashian explained Kanye West’s Met Gala absence via Twitter, revealing that she wished her husband was by her side at the event, but that he was “only finishing up 5 albums,” adding the laughing, fire, and heart emojis. While some fans believe that Kim and Kanye may be trying to make it look like there isn’t a strain in their relationship, others are praising the couple for keeping their heads up in the midst of all the controversy that seems to always be surrounding their famous family.