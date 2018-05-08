Kim Kardashian Ruled Met Gala In Body-Hugging Versace: Her Weight-Loss Secrets

Kim Kardashian sizzled in a skintight gold dress that earned raves from fashion critics.

Kim Kardashian ruled the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, where she turned heads in a body-hugging gold Versace dress that spotlighted her famous hourglass figure. Kardashian previously revealed that she followed a 10-day liquid weight-loss diet to fit into her skin-tight gown, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Kim attended this year’s Met Gala without husband Kanye West. In past years, the fashion-conscious power couple went together.

Kardashian won widespread praise from fashionistas everywhere for her ethereal, goddess-like appearance. From her lustrous long ponytail to her colored contact lenses to her impeccable makeup (smokey eye/nude lip), Kim earned raves from head to toe.

Many on social media said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star easily topped this year’s best-dressed list. While Kim is a self-professed fashion fanatic, her hyper-sexualized outfits aren’t always so flattering.

While Kardashian looks fantastic now, it’s hard to believe that she gained 70 pounds during both her pregnancies, in 2013 and 2015.

During her pregnancies, Kim often cried over the cruel fat-shaming by media and online trolls, who mocked her weight gain. Tabloids wrote nonstop stories claiming she had gotten so fat that Kanye threatened to dump her. Those incidents were chronicled on Kim’s reality TV show.

During the past year, Kardashian has gotten in the best shape of her life, thanks to a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic-style diet and regular workouts that combine fat-burning cardio exercise with light weight training.

Kim’s low-carb diet is a less-strict version of the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet her older sister Kourtney Kardashian credits for her hot bikini body at age 39.

The keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein eating plan that restricts carbohydrates and emphasizes unprocessed saturated fats such as butter and olive oil, as well as high-quality proteins like salmon, eggs, pasture-raised beef, and chicken.

The ketogenic diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss and has been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Oscar winner Halle Berry credits the keto diet for her age-defying bikini body and for managing her diabetes.

Kim Kardashian has repeatedly insisted that her over-the-top hourglass figure is due to diet and exercise, but plastic surgery rumors have mounted in recent years, especially as her glutes and breasts have gotten bigger while her waist has gotten smaller.

Typically when a woman loses weight, her chest shrinks along with the rest of her body because the breasts are mostly fat tissue. In Kim’s case, the suspiciously targeted weight loss she experienced after her pregnancies have caused many to speculate that she got butt implants, fat transfers to her hips and buttocks to exaggerate her hourglass figure, liposuction, and breast augmentation.

Kim has not addressed whether she got body-sculpting plastic surgery but has admitted getting Botox injections, fillers, and anti-aging laser treatments to smooth out wrinkles. Whatever she’s doing, there’s no denying that her jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala slayed the red carpet.