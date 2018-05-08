‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Welcomes Son, Shares First Photo Of Baby Boy

Amber Portwood gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is a mother of two. The reality TV mom has officially welcomed her second child, a baby boy named James, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, May 8. A rep for the Teen Mom OG star confirmed the news to the magazine and even revealed a photograph of Amber holding her newborn son.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood opened up on Monday about being in pre-labor, even revealing that she was already 3 cm dilated. From there the labor obviously progressed, and the Teen Mom finally got to lay eyes on her new little bundle of joy on Tuesday. Baby James Andrew Glennon is named after his father and his grandfather and joins big sister Leah Shirley, whose father is Amber’s former fiancé, Gary Shirley. This marks the second sibling for Leah, who is already a big sister to Gary’s youngest daughter, Emilee.

After making her surprising pregnancy announcement in late 2017, Amber Portwood revealed that she had gone off of her bipolar medication, but later admitted to needing new, safer medication while pregnant. Amber revealed that her depression was getting “pretty bad” during the time in her pregnancy when she wasn’t on medication. The reality star revealed that she was worried she may fall into postpartum depression after the baby was born and went to her doctor to find the right medication to take while pregnant.

Amber Portwood also revealed at the time that the only thing she wanted was a “healthy baby” and for her and Andrew to blend their lives with Gary and his wife Kristina as much as possible for the sake of little Leah. The Teen Mom OG star added that she is currently living a “calm” and “chill life” and that she is actually genuinely happy “for the first time” ever.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp when Amber attended the therapy show with her former fiancé, Matt Baier. Matt and Amber split and she soon moved on to Andrew. The pair found out they were pregnant just weeks into their relationship.

Teen Mom OG fans will likely get to see more on Amber Portwood’s newborn son when the show returns to MTV for future seasons.