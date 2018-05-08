Khloe Kardashian’s Family Not Happy About Reunion With Tristan Thompson, Reports ‘TMZ’

Khloe Kardashian's family is not on board with her decision to stick by Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together. However, Khloe’s famous family is said to be unhappy about the fact that the reality star is giving her cheating baby daddy a second chance.

According to a May 8 report by TMZ, the Kardashian family is very upset by Khloe’s decision to take Tristan back after he was busted cheating on her with more than one woman during her pregnancy. As many fans will remember, photos and video of Thompson cheating on Kardashian surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter named True.

After a few weeks of silence, Khloe Kardashian is making her intentions about her relationship with Tristan Thompson very clear. The couple was seen together last week in Cleveland having lunch, and Kardashian even made an appearance at Thompson’s basketball game over the weekend. It seems that Khloe is saying loud and clear that she is standing by her man, and that she is doing what she believes is the best thing for herself and her family.

Meanwhile, while Khloe’s family is disappointed in her decision to romantically reunite with Tristan, sources tell the site that they will not pressure her to dump her unfaithful boyfriend or stand in the way of her happiness. Although they believe Tristan doesn’t deserve Khloe’s time and energy, the family has “enormous respect” for Khloe and believes she’s capable of making the right decisions for herself.

Insiders also claim that Khloe Kardashian’s family was very surprised by her decision to get back together with Tristan Thompson because after the cheating scandal erupted, it seemed that she had decided to kick him to the curb. Privately, the Kardashian/Jenner family allegedly feels like they “may never” be able to move past Tristan’s betrayal and forgive him. However, they won’t try to do anything to persuade Khloe away from her own decision. The site also adds that the holidays should be interesting in the Kardashian house as the tension and drama will likely be at an all-time high.

As fans know, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken publicly about the cheating scandal. However, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have both expressed their opinions on the situation, calling it “sad” and “f***ed up.”